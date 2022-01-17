news, local-news,

NOW, because the state government opened up our borders because of the pressure of big business, we are seeing more and more COVID cases and contacts. Surely it would be logical to send a rapid antigen test straight to the person being notified, because of close contact rather than having to wait five to six hours in the heat lined up just to get the test and if positive then quarantine for the prescribed period. Most people are abiding by the rules by getting the vaccination shots and wearing the masks in public, with only a small percentage carrying on about getting the vaccination shots. But just think if you were responsible for passing it on and that person died. I AM at a loss to understand the chosen mindset of some when it comes to COVID. I am one who believes in fighting the fight, and doing what's expected. I want to protect everyone around me. Many feel everyone will get the dreaded virus. Does that mean those in turn are going to have no concern for others as well? Australians have always been fighters, why stop now? This is something that can't be ignored and swept under the carpet. The more knowledge we have, the more we can act against it. READ MORE: Invermay man dies in Bass Highway crash If people don't want to discuss it then that's fine, but don't ignore the fact it's happening here and it is close to endemic stage, always let others know if you have been close to someone who has it or someone who has been in contact with a positive case that could in term have been in contact with you, it's a case of not ignoring what could affect. This is about everyone's future as a whole. It has to stop somewhere. Like the influenza virus that surfaced in 1918, it has not been eradicated, but has been controlled with vaccinations. COVID, too, in years to come can be the same if all people take it seriously and do what's best and right. Don't decide the fate of others by thinking your mindset is the only one and the right one. Put value in the wellbeing of all those around you, because everyone matters to someone. We all think differently on this but my thoughts are it's here, it's real and people suffer through the actions or non-actions of others. What I am saying is everyone needs to look out for each other. It's a human trait called caring. It's time that people checked in on those out there that do not have the same resources as everyone, with the vast population here there no one need for anyone to be left alone with this. C ompassion is one of the most honorable traits any one person can have. We are all in this together. I THINK the government doesn't care anymore. It's all about dollar figures and to get the votes from protesters. The problem is, we won't have an economy to come back to if everyone keeps on getting sick. Go back to lockdowns before it's too late. Don't wait for our babies, young children, elderly and vulnerable people to start dropping like flies. We had a great economy before opening the borders, we had no COVID and we lived like it didn't exist. We need to lock down right now. READ MORE: New restaurant lighting the way in Launceston's CBD We need more teachers in the classrooms immediately, to halve the numbers in the classroom before school resumes. It would help with COVID transmission and children would get a better education as well. We need COVID dedicated hospitals built and more staff. We need to have everything available in place and it should have been in place before the Tasmanian border opened. I hope someone comes to their senses before it's too late. Also I think it's selfish that people want to come down to Tasmania and take that risk of spreading COVID. It's not fair, what right do tourists have to come down here and put our state at risk and make people sick. THE only way COVID can be stopped is by closing the border here in Tasmania. Then lock down for at least four weeks. Many diseases can be controlled this way. The only way is to stock up on groceries and stay home. READ MORE: Amanda Johnstone's business ambitions takes her global Those that can should do click and collect, so they don't have to go into the supermarket. The state government has failed to keep anyone safe, so shut the border now, stay home and ride it out. If it can't move it can't spread.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/daina.oliver/2ed1e1e3-fccf-4676-8bc9-724c83d2bbc4.jpeg/r9_217_4167_2566_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg