In honour of those in the Tasmanian truck driver community who have passed, a memorial service is set to be held on Saturday at the Tassie Truckers Memorial Wall at Epping Forest Road House. The memorial will be held at the Memorial Wall, established in 2015, with names of members of the community who have passed away forever engraved. Member of the organising committee Jonathan Price said that the wall was a permanent reminder of those who served many years and travelled many kilometres around the state. READ MORE: Are our face masks up to scratch against Omicron's rapid spread? "This will be our seventh year having this service and we will be putting 11 new names on the memorial wall, which is very sad but a great way to honour them," he said. Mr Price said that the idea of the memorial wall was created almost a decade ago. "The idea was conceived by some trucks drivers, around ten years ago now, that there was a need for some sort of memorial like this that they have interstate," he said. READ MORE: Close to 7500 active COVID-19 cases in Tasmania Mr Price said the truck driver community in Tasmania was very tight-knit. "Everyone knows everyone and we are all very close," he said. "We have blokes on the wall who left school and got straight into truck driving and did that for 60 years, they dedicated their whole life to the job."

