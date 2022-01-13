news, local-news,

Those wanting to know what is in store for their future this year are in for a treat with the 2022 Tasmanian Psychic Expo starting today at the Best Western Launceston. Event organiser and founder Dr Jason Betts said the event has something for everyone. "I started these expo's in 1995 and we do ten expo's a year around the state," he said. "At this Launceston expo we have mediums, astrologers, tarot card readers, psychics, palmists and so forth. We have lower numbers this year with only 9 exhibitors due to COVID and all protocols are in place for this event. "We encourage people to come and look around and if you can't afford a reading it gives people the chance to come and see who they think is good and who they connect with." Dr Betts said that with the year only just beginning it's a great chance to see what is in store this year. "We have people that can do your forecast for 2022. With the start of the new year we have people come that want to get some clarity for the year ahead." The Tasmanian Psychic Expo runs from January 14 - 16 from 9am to 5pm at the Best Western Launceston.

