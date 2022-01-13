Branch blocks part of Bathurst Street, Launceston
Local News
A large branch has blocked part of Bathurst Street, Launceston, opposite Royal Park.
Motorists have been asked to avoid the scene or anticipate delays until the scene is cleared.
