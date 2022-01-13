news, local-news,

A large branch has blocked part of Bathurst Street, Launceston, opposite Royal Park. Motorists have been asked to avoid the scene or anticipate delays until the scene is cleared. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/fa3068b7-ca2e-4553-a6b1-b3399a1afde6.jpg/r4_0_1995_1125_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg