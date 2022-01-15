news, local-news,

Launceston's Princess Theatre will have Australian singers Wendy Matthews and Grace Knight take the stage in April. The multi-award winning artists will present We're Going to Graceland - The Songs of Paul Simon to audiences on April 30. The show will be the first together for the two women, who will present the well-known songs of songwriter Paul Simon. READ MORE: People released from isolation doubles as cases fall Simon wrote tracks such as Sounds Of Silence, The Boxer, Homeward Bound, and Bridge Over Trouble Water, and his albums, Bridge Over Troubled Water and Graceland were immensely popular. His solo classics include You Can Call Me Al, Late In The Evening, Diamonds On The Soles Of Her Shoes and Graceland. Matthews and Knight will thrill audiences with their interpretations of Simon's collection of songs. Matthews said she and Knight had been friends for a long time and they had always wanted an excuse to work together. READ MORE: The global fitness craze setting up shop in Launceston's CBD "We have an absolute blast," she said. "The show is nice and light and fun." Matthews said the song list was very diverse, with some songs slow and poignant and others boppy. Though COVID-19 has stopped some events and performances, Matthews said regardless of the nervousness she felt about the pandemic, she did not want that to stop her doing what she loved. For tickets, visit the Theatre North website at theatrenorth.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/d89d6b71-0c13-431c-905a-a505d731f8a2.jpg/r0_626_1537_1494_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg