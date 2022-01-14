sport, local-sport, Hamish McKenzie RoadNats

Hamish McKenzie's week is getting better and better at the road national championships at Ballarat. The 17-year-old, who hails from Launceston, backed up his individual time trial victory on Wednesday with an under 19 men's criterium win on Friday. He clocked up a time of 32:21 minutes which was 16 seconds ahead of second-placed Andrew Phillips on the 22-kilometre (20 lap) course. McKenzie still has the 104.4km road race at Buninyong on Saturday as part of the championships this week. It starts at 9.50am. MORE TO COME.

