sport, local-sport,

Tasmanian champions were decided across four divisions during the final day of Bowls Tasmania's gala week that was held in Burnie. Invermay's Rebecca Van Asch, Deb Lee and Jess McMullen were dominant during their successful title defence in the women's open triples. The team skippered by Van Asch won 30-shots to 11 over the team skippered by Rae Simpson. Simpson had won the mixed pairs with Josh Walker-Davis earlier in the week. The Invermay trio played a tight opening game in the morning's quarter-finals, but found their stride in a 16-shot semi-final victory. IN OTHER SPORT NEWS: Meanwhile in the men's triples, a team skippered by Burnie Bowls Club's Taelyn Male couldn't go all the way, losing by six-shots in the final. Glenorchy Rodman Club's Luke Turner, Jack Ellis and Grant Alford won the men's triples after a narrow one-shot win in the semi-final. It was a first state title for Jack Ellis and Luke Turner. The junior boys singles was won by Deloraine's Dylan Samphier. He thwarted a potential come-back from Peter Daines for a narrow one shot victory. Young North-West bowlers Lachlan Thurley and Bailey Bellchambers had been knocked out in the semi-finals earlier in the day. The bowling arm singles was also decided. Ian Williams beat Geoffrey Buchanan 21-shots to nine. Earlier that morning Williams had a ten-shot win over Tony Lynd. All Tasmanian open champions from across the week will have the opportunity to represent the state at the Australian Championship in October. There will be two national championships held across the next 12-months, after last year's was postponed to April.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/117466170/3ac59517-bb0c-4042-ab7c-574734fc159d.JPG/r634_507_6558_3854_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg