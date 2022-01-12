news, local-news,

Fire crews are still on site at Mayfield battling several vegetation fires. Tasmania Police and the Tasmanian Fire Service are working together at the scene, with investigations currently underway to determine the cause of the fires. EARLIER: Tasmania Fire Service are on the scene after several fires were lit in the Mayfield area. There are a number of fires on the East and North of Hargrave Crescent, Mayfield. The Northern edge of the fires is South of Reservoir Road. Several TFS resources are attending including tankers and air support, with water bombing operations underway. There is no threat to communities. It is expected that smoke, ash and embers from the fire will be visible around the Mayfield area. TFS advises people at high risk from the effects of smoke, including those with medical conditions are advised to have a personal plan for avoiding smoke and managing their health. Those travelling in the area should take care when driving, with TFS advising drivers to turn on headlights, drive slowly and be aware of emergency services in the area. More to come. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: