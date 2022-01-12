news, local-news,

With childcare services in Launceston experiencing a workforce shortage and high costs, Labor's candidate for Bass Ross Hart says the industry is in need of reform. According to aggregated data, collated by childcare search and comparison site, Care for Kids, Launceston recorded an average daily price of $120 for 2021. Mr Hart said the first issue that needed to be addressed was the workforce requirement so the sector could attract, train and retain staff. "Labor's already got a policy with respect to free TAFE funding for areas which have significant demand for workforce, such as disability care, but early childhood education is also one of those areas," he said. Mr Hart said the challenge policymakers had was in understanding how the industry could be reformed to make childcare a sustainable career. "The issues can be dealt with at a federal level if one has a commitment to dealing with this area as being something more than simply childminding," he said. "We need to look at whether childcare workers are paid enough, whether they have enough certainty in their employment, whether the role is an important role in the community, and I would argue that it's a very important role." Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer said providing free education for childcare workers was not a long term solution. "The idea of providing free training in order to address the multiple challenges that exist when addressing the recruitment and retention of child care workers is simplistic and doesn't provide a long-term solution," she said. RTO and childcare provider, Lady Gowrie Tasmania chief executive Mat Rowell said reducing the cost of training had helped the organisation address the workforce shortage. "As a response to workforce shortages, we actually created our own registered training organisation, so that we could train our own cohort of staff in that certificate three and diploma, which are the key kind of qualifications that are required," he said. "We tend to charge a lower fee for that, for people to do their qualification through our organisation." Ms Archer said she was willing to work with the sector to work towards a solution. "Much like health care, there are layers of complexity. I'm committed to continuing to work constructively with the sector to address some of the challenges," she said. Mr Rowell said with pay in the sector not particularly generous, removing the cost to train staff could help address the workforce shortage. Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au

