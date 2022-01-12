newsletters, editors-pick-list,

As the school year looms, the state government is pushing ahead with its vaccination of five to eleven-year-olds, but questions are being asked about the preparedness of Tasmania's schools. Labor Education and Early Years spokesperson Josh Willie called on the government to release its COVID schools audit, identifying the upgrades schools required to prepare for COVID. Mr Willie said the government should outline what work has been done to provide assurances to students, parents and the school community. READ MORE: Man rescued from Cataract Gorge floodwaters "If Ms Courtney has done the work that needs to be done, the most sensible thing to do to give actual assurance to the school community is to release the report and provide proof that the work has been done," he said. Australian Education Union Tasmania president David Genford said staff held concerns ahead of classes resuming. "We've got a lot of people that are anxious about what the plan is, but it's hard to comment on their plan without seeing it," he said. "We want to see what the plan is in regards to ventilation in school and what's been done, especially with windows that can't open or classrooms that don't have access to outside." READ MORE: Northern Tasmanians share what it's like to catch COVID Mr Genford said nothing had been assured, but access to any assessment was something the AEU would expect from the government. "Our concern, when it comes to that audit, is that it was very general and not site-specific," he said. "It's hard to say we're going to open all the windows when there are some classrooms that don't have windows outside, so we're very keen on more site-specific details as opposed to a blanket approach." Speaking in Launceston, Ms Courtney said the Department of Education had undertaken an assessment of external school windows to inform repair work needed before classes resumed. READ MORE: Cheque thief gets more time behind bars Ms Courtney said of the 12,329 perimeter rooms assessed, 2614 rooms were identified as needing repairs, with a total of 8018 windows requiring a repair. "Maintenance contractors went site by site, inspected and identified repairs needed and relayed that to the department as assessments occurred," she said. "The bulk of this work will occur while schools are closed for summer break, and it is now underway with the majority of repairs to be completed before the commencement of term one." READ MORE: Thousands of positive cases told they can leave quarantine by mistake Ms Courtney said opening windows and ventilation was only one part of the government's solution and pointed to the 3500 air purifiers bound for Tasmanian schools in addition to the 1000 already available. "We're continuing to work to prepare our schools, not just on opening windows, but on outdoor learning provision and other measures to make sure that our schools are as safe as possible when we return," she said. Ms Courtney said the air purifiers would be provided to schools for use in the classroom, while social distancing and hand sanitisers would also be used to limit the spread of the virus. Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner READ MORE: Northern Tasmanians share what it's like to catch COVID READ MORE: Accountant on 338 charges must plea in February READ MORE: Thousands of positive cases told they can leave quarantine by mistake

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137915070/68e8e01b-69db-4913-aa95-594a4ef76d68.jpg/r2_29_1099_649_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg