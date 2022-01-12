news, local-news,

A 21-year-old man charged with aggravated carjacking and recklessly discharging a firearm in December was committed to the Supreme Court after pleading not guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court. Curtly James Hodge, of Invermay, appeared on charges of possessing a firearm when unlicenced, aggravated carjacking, possession of a shortened .22 gun, possession of a controlled plant and recklessly discharging a firearm at Churchill Park in Invermay on December 12 READ MORE: Accountant on 338 charges must plea in February Police allege Mr Hodge carjacked a vehicle owned by Cameron Bowerman, of Rocherlea, on December 12 last year. Police allege Mr Hodge was in the company of two other men when a .22 firearm was discharged. Magistrate Sharon Cure refused Mr Hodge's bail application and remanded him in custody to reappear in the Supreme Court on March 15. Mr Hodge was bailed to reappear in the Magistrates Court on charges of stealing and failing to appear in court.

