Cricket Tasmania chairman Andrew Gaggin says Tasmania's long awaited return to the status of hosting Test cricket is one the state must embrace. Gaggin on Tuesday made it clear that the only way that Tasmania can hope to see regular Test cricket again would be if its hosting duties for the fifth Ashes Test at Hobart Bundstone's Arena from Friday were deemed a success. The final match of the series will signify the return of Test cricket to the state's capital for the first time since South Africa visited in 2016. "We need to again show that Hobart is a very good Test venue and anyone that is here today can see that this ground with 12,000 people here on Friday will be a fantastic venue to host Test cricket,'' he said. "All the conversations [from the Test] should be that this should be a venue that should regularly host Test cricket, not every five years or so." While he didn't believe this week's Test was an audition as such to showcase the state's capabilities to host such a contest considering it has successfully hosted Test cricket in the past, he did emphasis the need to "put on a good show" in order to send that strong message. How the state's COVID-19 situation impacts that desire though was still one of the great unknowns, with Gaggin saying it would not be known until each day whether there would be any "COVID hesitancy" from those who brought tickets. The first three days of the Test are sold out, although 500 extra tickets for those days were released by Cricket Tasmania on Tuesday due to a non take-up from sponsors and broadcasters. "I think the interest from the Tasmanian public has been so great that we could have sold this match out twice if we had the capacity,'' said Gaggin, who admitted he was still pinching himself over the fact an Ashes Test would be played in the state. Hobart was given the opportunity after Western Australia's border situation and quarantine requirements made it too difficult for that state to host the contest. One person who won't be at the venue will be former Test skipper Tim Paine, with Gaggin saying the situation was "bittersweet". Blundstone Arena head curator Marcus Pamplin said this week's pitch would have a "tinge of green" with a bit more grass left on it. "I expect it will be a good contest and on the first day there will be a bit in it, but it should flatten out for a good batting pitch and it should go up and down by days three or four,'' he said. "If there is a bit of seam, there will be a bit of spin." Sports Minister Jane Howlett said the Test would be an "incredible event for the state" which would inspire young Tasmanians to take up the sport. Australia lead the series 3-0 following the drawn SCG encounter. The Test is scheduled to get underway at 3pm on Friday.

