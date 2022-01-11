Tasmania Fire Service at the scene of hay shed fire
Local News
Tasmania Fire Service are attending a hay shed fire on Illawarra Road at Carrick.
TFS were alerted to the structure fire around 8:20pm on Tuesday night and four units were called out to the scene
TFS said it will take some time to extinguish the blaze.
More to come.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark www.examiner.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter: @examineronline
- Follow us on Instagram: @examineronline
- Follow us on Google News: The Examiner