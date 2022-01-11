news, local-news,

Retail sales across the state in November reached record highs, according to new data released on Tuesday. The Australian Bureau of Statistics data said Tasmania's retail sales rose three per cent or $19.5 million dollars in November compared to the previous month. All industries played a part in the record figure, with household goods retailing increasing by 7.2 per cent or $8.6 million to be the largest riser of all industries. Food retailing was the next best, increasing by 1.2 per cent or $3.6 million. The promising November figures follow a fall of 2.4 per cent in October, which coincided with southern Tasmania's snap three-day lockdown. Across the country, Australian retail turnover rose 7.3 per cent in November. This follows consecutive rises of 4.9 per cent in October and 1.3 per cent in September, while August figures nationally saw a drop of 1.7 per cent. "Further easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the south-eastern states and territories has seen the retail industry recover all lost momentum caused by the Delta outbreak," Quarterly Economy Wide Statistics director Ben James said. "Victoria recorded the largest state rise, up 20 per cent. "This follows the state's lockdown ending in late October. "Continued easing of COVID-19 restrictions, including less strict density and capacity limits, in New South Wales (5.1 per cent) and the Australian Capital Territory (19.2 per cent) led to rises in turnover to record levels." The Northern Territory (-2.7 per cent) was the only jurisdiction to record a fall in retail sales, with lockdowns causing the decline.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/141052056/9d2a01b7-2b77-4eb8-95f9-151a8497985f.JPG/r0_202_4000_2462_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg