Labor are calling on the State government to allow pharmacies to give vaccines to children, in line with the rest of Australia. Labor Health Minister Anita Dow said children need to be vaccinated before the beginning of the school year in February, and pharmacies can help with the demand. "For those that want their children to be vaccinated, there should be every opportunity available to them in their local community.," Ms Dow said. "We know that there's been staff shortages across testing clinics, so we have concerns about the capacity of state run vaccination clinics. "We think that anything that can be done to increase the opportunity for people across communities to get the vaccine should be an option." Ms Dow is also concerned about the low rate of vaccine bookings for children on the Coast. "I'd strongly encourage those parents who want their children to be vaccinated to take up the opportunity to do that before they return to school," she said. Jim O'Rouke from Westside Pharmacy in Ulverstone also believes pharmacists should have option to vaccinate children. "I think it's something that pharmacists should be able to offer to the people living in their area if they want to and they feel comfortable doing it," Mr O'Rouke said. In regards to community clinics, Mr O'Rouke believes travel is a factor in low child vaccination booking numbers. "What we've seen over the last six months is people driving long distances to got their first and second vaccine doses," he said "If you're a single parent with multiple children, you can't drive an hour each way to get a vaccine. "You still have to work, you still have to live your life and any barrier to the vaccine is going to affect the uptake." On Monday, Public Health Director Mark Veitch said there was not enough demand to allow pharmacists to administer vaccines in children. "There are about 45,000 children aged between 5 and 11, and we have capacity within the state system to have everyone of those 45,000 children vaccinated by a nurse with experience in vaccinating children," Dr Veitch said. "We don't have a need to go widely beyond that available vaccination service and I think it's much more sensible to actually concentrate that task on the people who are experienced at it." However, Dr Veitch commended Tasmanian pharmacies for the work they had done in the vaccine rollout. "Pharmacies have made a really important contribution to primary vaccination of teenagers and adults," he said. "At the moment we're facing the need to vaccinate 200,000 people over the next six weeks to two months with boosters. "That's really where pharmacists can pull their weight."

