A recent increase in older patrons to Tasmania Zoo has in no small part been put down to the recent arrival of two boy giraffes from Australia Zoo - with one, in particular, Hunter, lapping up the attention of Tasmanian animal lovers. Zoo owner and manager Rochelle Penney said the two boys had arrived just before Christmas and had already endeared themselves to keepers and visitors alike. "They are really comfortable and they've settled in very well and are out on display every day," Ms Penney said. "They are only 18 months old so they definitely aren't fully grown yet, although they are three and a half metres tall already. "We still have one of the keepers from Australia Zoo here who has worked with them since they were born working with them here. She's been helping to settle them in." READ MORE: Accountant on 338 charges must plea in February Ms Penney said it wasn't unusual for animals new to the zoo to take time getting their bearings and getting used to the new sounds and sights of their new environment. "Everything's so different to them, including the weather even though we've had some hot days," she said. "All the different noises are different too with the lions here who are quite vocal. The boys have responded well to visitors, and Hunter is more confident and if you're standing at the enclosure and you get a camera out he will actually come over as if to say take a photo of me. "He is very funny and definitely a show off. It's a very open exhibit and the backdrop is amazing with the lake and the hills in the background." Ms Penney said while visitor numbers were slightly down because of the influx of COVID-19 cases and the ongoing concern caused, the zoo had managed to see an increase in older patrons coming with their grandchildren or families. "We are still seeing a lot of people come through," she said. "We're definitely doing a lot better than other businesses that are struggling. "The zoo is such a huge open space and you are outside, and people are looking for a happy and nice thing to do. They can come along and connect with nature and it's quite a safe environment." Ms Penney said she has had concerns around staffing if a member of the crew at the zoo had to isolate. "It takes a whole team to look after the animals," she said. "To have a team member go down that's very stressful. Some of the animals here are specialised. We don't have a back up and we're a small team." READ MORE: Northern Tasmanians share what it's like to catch COVID Zoo and Aquarium Association communications manager Maigan Thompson said while zoo animals like the ones at Tasmania Zoo were unlikely to catch COVID-19 from visitors, it has occurred overseas. "Overseas some zoo species have been recorded to have been infected with COVID-19, including big cats and certain primates, but no zoo animals in Australia have been reported to have tested positive to COVID-19 to date," Ms Thompson said. "Transmission from animals back to humans appears to be rare and has only been recorded in farmed mink overseas." Ms Thompson said ZAA-accredited zoos had strict biosecurity practices in place to prevent transmission. "ZAA-accredited zoos and aquariums have social distancing measures for certain animals and this will continue to be the approach for protecting the animals in zoo care," she said. "Many of these measures are similar to tactics used to prevent spread in humans and used based on a case-by-case risk level. "The risk of transmission to susceptible species here is low. However, we continue to monitor the situation and ensure biosecurity advice is current."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154260876/67e8491b-8fd0-4a1a-923c-33449ab9d5b3.jpg/r13_292_5252_3252_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg