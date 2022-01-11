news, local-news,

Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff has urged residents of the North and North-West not to be complacent amid low vaccine bookings for five to 11-year-olds. While pleased with the number of people who had made a booking for their children to receive their first dose, the Health Minister said he was concerned with the low numbers on the North and North West coast. Mr Rockliff said arranging a first dose for eligible children should form part of all parents' back to school preparation. "I can only encourage Tasmanians, and particularly those in my local patch, booking needs to be higher, add the bookings to your back to school checklist," he said. "Tick off your school uniforms, the shoes, the books, but make sure you add, in your back to school plan, the vaccinations for five to eleven-year-olds." Tasmanian Vaccination Emergency Operations Centre commander Dale Webster said all clinics for five to 11-year-olds were specialist clinics, with staff undergoing additional training and extra time being made available for parents to discuss the vaccine with staff. He said 44 per cent of children had been booked in for their first dose, with some GPs also administering paediatric shots. Mr Webster said he expected by February 9, a high per cent of eligible children would have received their first dose. He said across the state 25 locations would be administering the dose for the age group, with the rollout focusing on regional areas. Mr Webster said there was also a large cohort of 12 to 15-year-olds who had not received their first dose and echoed Mr Rockliffs call to book a vaccine - before school returned. A day after Liberal minister Guy Barnett was confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19, State Health Commander Kathrine Morgan-Wicks also confirmed she had tested positive for the virus. Ms Morgan-Wicks said she undertook a PCR test on Tuesday morning after a member of her household developed mild symptoms and was confirmed a positive case. The State Health Commander said she was not unwell and would continue in her role, working in isolation from home." Ms Morgan-Wicks said no exposure concerns had been identified that would require quarantine or testing of any contacts other than her household contacts, who were also in quarantine.

