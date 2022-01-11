community,

Charities helping disadvantaged Tasmanians are set to be rewarded thanks to a local business chain. 9/11 Bottleshop's A Good Drop program rewards customers with a fundraising token each time they purchase a Tasmanian product. Loaves and Fishes, the Alex Gadomski Fellowship and Just Like Jack are the three charity options for the second round of fundraising by the Tasmanian chain. 9/11 Bottleshops retail sales manager Mel Cox said it is donating a combined total of $5000 to the charities. "The share of the $5000 is based on customer votes," Ms Cox said. "Anybody that comes in for the next three months and purchases any Tasmanian product will receive a token. "They then pop that token into the bin of the charity that they would like to support." Ms Cox said customers have been voting for causes close to their hearts. "It's really nice to bring Tasmanian producers, suppliers, communities and charities together with the fundraising we're doing," she said. "We're all living in very challenging circumstances at the moment, so to be able to put some money back into the communities that we all live in is really nice to see." Loaves and Fishes community partnerships manager Paul O'Rouke said the money donated would be used to make ready-to-eat meals. "We can make two meals for every dollar that's donated," Mr O'Rouke said. "If we get $3000 that can be 6000 meals to help Tasmanians in need." Loaves and Fishes provide meals for community groups that look after disadvantaged individuals and families. Since the pandemic began demand for meals has been high. "We actually have a waiting list of schools and community agencies wanting food from us, so it's put a lot of pressure on us," Mr O'Rouke said. "We are sure that it's going to particularly increase over the next few months as COVID really ramps up in the state." "One in five Tasmanians rely on food support from agencies such as ours, so that's only going to increase during COVID." Mr O'Rouke said his organisation had their highest demand during the 2020 lockdown when they had to make 10,000 meals and are prepared for similar demand.

