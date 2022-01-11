sport, local-sport,

Anyone wishing to compete in future Tasmanian state teams, championships or statewide challenges will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Bowls Tasmania announced on Tuesday that compulsory vaccinations would be required. "At its meeting on 7 January 2022 the Bowls Tasmania Board determined that Bowls Tasmania needs to lead the way and provide direction to regions and clubs regarding compulsory COVID-19 vaccinations," Bowls Tasmania posted on its Facebook page. It said the board had further agreed to strongly recommend to regions and clubs that they follow the policy regarding all bowls under their jurisdiction. Meanwhile, Bowls Tasmania's gala week continued at Burnie. Ulverstone's Blair Fidler and Lachlan Thurley powered their way to become the junior boys pairs champions on Tuesday. The pair beat Fletcher Felmingham and Jack Watson in the grand-final. The champions had come off an opening win against Bailey Bellchambers and Codie Marshall earlier in the day. Meanwhile on Monday, Trevallyn's Chloe Collins went undefeated to win the girls singles championship. Ulverstone's Holly Bond finished third place in the championship. Bowls Tasmania cancelled the junior girls pairs because of a lack of entries. On Tuesday the men's and women's triples sectional play got underway. While the bowling single arms sectional play continued. The day's morning matches were won by Gaylene Elsworthy, Ian Williams and Kevan Gaffney. Results for the quarter finals were unavailable at time of publishing. Wednesday will be the final day of Bowl's Tasmania's gala week. The state champions for the men's and women's triples, bowling arm singles and junior boys singles are all expected to be decided throughout the day at Burnie.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/117466170/5c29d8e7-c994-41c2-83db-2842298ed840.jpg/r14_337_6464_3981_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg