Launceston butcher dodges nationwide meat shortage

news, local-news, butcher, launceston, meat, shortage, coles, woolworths, St Georges Square Quality Meats, Gina Stuart

A Launceston butcher has said buying locally is helping her shop avoid meat-sourcing issues already noticeable at the city's chain supermarkets. The meat processing sector - particularly on the mainland - has been one of the worst hit by a myriad of ongoing Omicron-related issues impacting supply-side sectors nationwide. READ MORE: Search found cheques hidden in man's anus Consequently, notices have been placed on the sparse meat shelves of Launceston's Coles, advising customers that they may only purchase up to two items of certain meat products like chicken and minced beef. Meanwhile, the chief executive of Inghams, Andrew Reeves, conceded on Tuesday that COVID-related staff shortages were forcing the Australian poultry supplier to pause some of its products. READ MORE: Is the pandemic burning itself out? Experts suggest it could be "The operational and trading difficulties have resulted in significant operational inefficiency, additional costs and the temporary suspension of a number of Ingham's products," he said. Despite the nationwide issues, however, Gina Stuart owner of Launceston's St Georges Square Quality Meats said her shop isn't facing any supply problems - despite being busier than ever. "We are flat out. We had our biggest Christmas ever and it's just kept going since then," she said. According to Ms Stuart, unlike big chain supermarkets that import meat from interstate, her shop has continued to support local producers - and it's paying dividends. "Unlike the supermarkets we don't have to worry about freight because we buy locally. We've got a good supply source and we're very loyal to who we buy from and in return they look after us," she said. That said, St Georges Square Quality Meats hasn't remained entirely unaffected by the pandemic. The ongoing staff shortage across the state - coupled with customers' health concerns - have forced the shop to pivot how it operates. READ MORE: What happened in Tasmania on this day 14 years ago "We've been taking orders over the phone for people who can't come into the shop and then putting the food in the trunk of their car," she said. "Like everybody we're having some staffing problems. It's just me and my husband at the moment - and we've got our son helping out too." What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

