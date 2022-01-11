news, local-news,

Small blue sea creatures with a sharp sting have been seen washed up on beaches around Tasmania. Lochie O'Reilly spotted bluebottles at a beach whilst camping on the state's East Coast. "We've been camping here at Cosy Corner North since Sunday," he said. "I saw the blue bottles washed up on the beach around 5.30pm on Tuesday when walking back to camp after doing some fishing. READ MORE: Almost 900 people released from isolation as COVID cases rise "I saw maybe a half a dozen but that was only in a small area because I wasn't far along the beach from our campsite." Other members of the popular Facebook group, Travelling Tasmania, said bluebottles had also been spotted near Tasman Peninsula, Bruny Island, St Helens and near Port Arthur. If you are stung the advice is to remove any remaining tentacles by washing the area in seawater, making sure not to get stung again and if in doubt, seek medical advice.

