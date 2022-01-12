newsletters, editors-pick-list,

One man and his dog's goal has been achieved after they successfully completed a ride and run for charity. Queechy High School teacher Scott Bent has finished The Blue Trail, a 500-kilometre trip over nine days combining riding and running from Dover to Devonport to raise awareness for mental health. About $10,000 was raised during the effort which will be divided between two charities aimed at bettering mental health, Speak Up! Stay ChatTY and The Blue Tree Project. READ MORE: What happened in Tasmania on this day 14 years ago Mr Bent said his trip was an epic journey. "I saw some cool sites along the way, lots of tracks and stuff that most people wouldn't go down and so that was really cool to experience," he said. "I got pretty lucky I didn't get any blisters or anything, I coped a bit of chaffing on the days it rained, but other than that I was pretty lucky that my body held up well and I'm having a good rest now. "Just a bit stiff and sore but it was worth it. Mr Bent said he received a lot of messages of support and heard personal stories of those who have experienced mental ill health. "It feels great, I've had lots of people reach out and talk about their own stories which has been really good," he said. "Having people join me was really great, there were only three legs of the journey where I didn't have someone running or riding alongside me. "I had my friends' daughter run a section with me, she is only 12 and she ran 10 kilometres, which is amazing." READ MORE: Is the pandemic burning itself out? Experts suggest it could be Having faced his own mental health journey the aim of his fundraiser was to encourage men facing depression or anxiety to seek help. "I've had my own mental health battles for a while and I found it really hard to know what help I should ask for and who I should be talking to," Mr Bent said. "I finally got the courage to reach out and ask for help and I realised that blokes in particular are pretty bad at talking about things sometimes when it comes to emotions and how we are feeling. "I was very much caught in that trap. It's all about making sure that it's OK to not be OK and it's alright to ask for help and it's okay to cry and get the help and support they need." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

