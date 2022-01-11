newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Child health and parenting services across the state have been reduced as rising COVID-19 cases place a strain on Tasmania's nursing staff. In a post to Facebook, the Department of Health announced due to rising case numbers, the Child Health and Parenting Service would be reduce for four weeks, making nurses available for alternative services. READ MORE: What happened in Tasmania on this day 14 years ago The directive, which will cancel most appointments for older children - 6 months and above - with services for younger infants and their families being prioritised, went into effect on January 10, and is expected to run until February 4. The department confirmed service delivery would continue face to face or through Telehealth if clinically appropriate, while breastfeeding and perinatal mental health services will be made available online. READ MORE: Search found cheques hidden in man's anus Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation state secretary Emily Shepherd said the move posed a risk to parents and newborn children. "It's disappointing that such an essential service like child health and parenting services have to be decreased because obviously, those services are really critical to new parents and families with newborn babies," she said. "Obviously, there are risks associated with removing that support to parents and children." READ MORE: Is the pandemic burning itself out? Experts suggest it could be Tasmanian Vaccination Emergency Operations Centre commander Dale Webster said the health services needed staff, with the decision made to draw staff from some services to support the vaccine role out. He said all the nurses redeployed were now involved in the vaccine program and supporting the pediatric role out of children aged five to 11. Ms Shepherd said with the Royal Hobart Hospital and Launceston General Hospital both at escalation level three, the drawdown of services highlighted the strain the health service was under. "There are significant staffing shortages, and there is a need in terms of the COVID response to be able to deliver vaccination and assisted testing," she said. "Other areas of the health service are struggling with staff shortages as a result of a limited number of nurses and midwives and the department now has no other option than to draw upon what might be considered a less critical health service and redeploy staff." READ MORE: Almost 900 people released from isolation as COVID cases rise Ms Shepherd said with the staff numbers continuing to be impacted by COVID, there was a possibility the service could face extended disruption, and called for any long term impact to be reviewed. "It is possible that there might be an ongoing need for that reduction to continue, given the significant increase in cases that we're seeing and the impact that will also have on the nursing and midwifery workforce," she said. "We certainly wouldn't want to see an extended period of time where those services were reduced without ongoing review and assessment." Mr Webster said the time frame coincided with the return of the school year and would allow the health service to maximise its vaccine effort. He said there was no reason to expect the changes would last more than for weeks. Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137915070/dcb14174-4b34-40a3-9c0f-d1e2228735e2.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg