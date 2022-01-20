news, property,

Check out our online version of this week's Real Estate View for great tips, articles and homes to discover 6 Bed | 2 Bath | 3 Car Spanning over 2006m2 of manicured lawns and beautifully established gardens - 'Allawah' - has been lived in and loved by the same family for over thirty years. There is a truly unique floorplan which provides both flexibility and room to move. An original front door, with exquisite leadlight, opens into a grand entry foyer featuring a pressed tin ceiling. The vastness of this space is welcoming and makes an impact. A central hallway flows around into charming rooms that can easily be converted from living spaces to bedrooms, allowing for a six-bedroom configuration. A contemporary style kitchen has been cleverly designed with the inclusion of quality stainless steel appliances (gas and electric cooking), granite benchtops and an abundance of storage. There are two bathrooms, one with a bath, and the convenience of a spacious laundry with outdoor access. Both electric and wood heating provide year round comfort throughout the home. Upstairs there are three architecturally designed attic bedrooms with custom built desks, built-in robes, river views and an abundance of natural light. There is a tangible feeling of yesteryear with original fireplaces, high ornate ceilings and many classic 1913 features. A generous formal lounge room leads out to a front verandah, ideal for lively gatherings with friends or simply enjoy a morning coffee in the sun. From this vantage point there are exceptional views of the Tamar River and mountains beyond. Only a five-minute drive to great shopping, cafes, recreational facilities, schools and Launceston CBD. Looking for a new home? This handy map of homes that are open for inspection will help your search. Click on the map below and zoom in on the desired suburb. Simply click on the pin for all the details.

