Star all-rounder D'Arcy Short says the Hobart Hurricanes will be looking to bat with confidence as the pointy end of the Big Bash season approaches. The 'Canes have lost three of their past four encounters and sit fourth on the ladder. READ MORE: Garwood's all-round performance had everything They fell to Sydney Thunder by nine wickets at the MCG on Tuesday and will be keen to turn the tables when the sides meet again on Thursday at Marvel Stadium. "I don't think we'll prepare any different, we'll just go into it making sure we back ourselves, especially with the bat, and try and put a bit more pressure on them," Short said. "We know our best can beat any team in the competition so hopefully we can bring that to our next game and go from there." Short, who contributed 29 from 24 balls with the stick and 1-9 with the ball, said the Hurricanes didn't post a high enough total on Tuesday. "We were 20-30 runs short in the end, the wicket was a bit tough to start on, if we had set batters in it would have been easier to get to," he said. Short, who holed out during the final over of Tuesday's loss, wished he had stayed at the crease longer. "I would have liked to finish it off in the last over, getting out with four or five balls to go is probably not ideal," he said. "I would have liked to finish it off and get a couple more boundaries there and push that total up to 140." Short, who batted fifth, has played different roles for the 'Canes this season and Tuesday was no exception. "It was a little bit different, it feels like I've batted everywhere but it was a good challenge going in at five," he said. "And trying to finish the game off was ok but I would have liked to be there at the end." Otherwise, Short was happy with his three bowling overs. "With the ball I felt good, it was coming out nicely," he said. "I was just trying to make sure I didn't get set hits and it worked in my favour today." Short explained he didn't bowl a fourth over as he had a hamstring cramp.

