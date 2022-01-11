news, local-news,

A plan to import half a kilogram of drugs into Tasmania came undone on Sunday afternoon when police uncovered the 500 gram haul at Launceston Airport. A Turners Beach man attempted to import the methamphetamine into Tasmania at the weekend, Tasmania Police have said. READ MORE: Outbreak fears after prisoners, staff test positive The 31-year-old was arrested after leaving a flight which arrived at the Launceston Airport on Sunday shortly after 3pm. He was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and police allege he was attempting to bring 500 grams of methamphetamine into Tasmania. Police said the drugs had a potential street value of $750,000. "Members of Western Drug Investigation Services with assistance of Northern Traffic Services searched the man and a female associate at the airport, at which time the methylamphetamine was located," a Tasmania Police spokesperson said. READ MORE: 'Targeted' ute hit leaves man in hospital "The seizure is part of an operation conducted by Western Drug Investigation Services targeting the importation and distribution of methylamphetamine with further arrests expected at a later date." The Turners Beach man will appear in the Devonport Magistrates Court today, and the 43-year-old Wesley Vale woman, charged with the same crime, will appear at a later date. "Tasmania Police will continue to target offenders who attempt to import illicit substances into Tasmania by conducting both targeted and random screening of persons entering the state by sea and air ports". Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

