Despite a challenging 2021 the Unconformity Festival isn't giving up, with applications for its annual Artist in Residenc program now open. The residency program will see three selected artists spend up to two and a half weeks diving into the rugged West Coast, with no restrictions put on the art mediums they choose to work with. In previous years, this has drawn in artists spanning the visual arts, writing, composition and choreography, with festival organisers eager to put no limits on the creativity their festival can foster. In a shift for the program, this year applicants must all be based in lutrawita/Tasmania. Each successful artist will receive a $2500 artist fee, a monetary contribution toward work materials, self-contained accommodation and have some of their travel expenses covered. Festival artistic director Travis Tiddy said in the four years that these residencies have been running more than 1000 applications have flown in from around the world. "The program is wildly successful," Mr Tiddy said "This year we're offering three residencies via this open call process... and solely to artists based in Tasmania to provide some stability in 2022, as we have seen delays and disruptions to other programs due to COVID-19. "The residencies are not outcome based and are an investment in relationships with artists over any expectation of artistic output." Applications close Jan 31.

