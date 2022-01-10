news, local-news,

Twenty Tasmanian suburbs have three or less rental vacancies, according to a survey undertaken in December. The research, commissioned by Well Home Loans, found half of these suburbs had just one vacant property over the time period. The suburbs with one vacancy West Launceston, West Ulverstone, Prospect Vale, Deloraine, Longford, South Launceston, Wynyard, and George Town. READ MORE: Driving offences breach suspended sentence To qualify as vacant under the survey, the property would need to have been advertised for rent for 21 days or longer. Twelve of the 20 suburbs with the tightest rental vacancies were in regional Tasmania. The Real Estate Institute of Tasmania's most recent quarterly report had rental vacancy rates at 0.8 per cent in Launceston, 1.2 per cent on the North-West Coast, and 1.1 per cent in Hobart. READ MORE: 'Targeted' ute hit leaves man in hospital Well Home Loans chief executive Scott Spencer rents could be pushed up in these surburbs due to competition among tenants. Rents in the 20 suburbs rose by between $25 and $110 over the 12 months to December. Housing Minister Michael Ferguson said amid a hot property market, the only way the government could address housing demand was to increase supply. READ MORE: New campaign hopes to tackle 'dire' rental vacancy rates "It does worry me if any Tasmanian is unable to access safe and affordable housing," he said. "That's why we're investing $650 million to deliver more housing." Dwelling approvals in Tasmania rose by 40 per cent in November on the month before, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics. This was the biggest jump out of all Australian jurisdictions. There were 300 dwellings approved over the month.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7GTjPNqfZtZ9DDgM7sVkPJ/ebec0b60-c714-43e1-bde7-be3c125ef0a6.PNG/r1_57_874_550_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg