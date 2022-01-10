news, local-news,

The government will not re-examine the case of a former Tasmania Bank employee who was sacked after he exposed financial problems within the bank's loan book. Alwyn Johnson wrote two detailed anonymous letters to the Field Labor Government in 1990 which showed the bank was nearing a financial collapse and which would spell trouble for the state's finances as the government was the bank's guarantor. The government acted to avert fiscal disaster for the state, but Mr Johnson was sacked the following year after he identified himself to the bank's general manager as the anonymous letter writer. READ MORE: Driving offences breach suspended sentence A briefing note written by Tasmania Bank board member and Department of Premier and Cabinet secretary, Michael Vertigan, to Premier Ray Groom in 1992 stated an arrangement had been made for Mr Johnson's home loan to be written off as compensation, but the government at the time reneged on the deal. Former Labor premier Michael Field when contacted last week about that decision said he could not recall what had happened as it was more than 30 years ago. Former Greens leader Bob Brown, who was involved in the matter at the time, said it was surprising that Mr Field could not remember the details of Mr Johnson's case. READ MORE: 'Targeted' ute hit leaves man in hospital He said whether or not the government had an inkling about the bank's financial woes, it was the information provided by Mr Johnson that galvanised it to take action. Dr Brown said if the government had withdrew from the agreement over Mr Johnson's home loan because it did not want to be seen as responding to pressure from the Greens, an unconscionable wrong had been done. "The proposition that political enmity was taken out on this non-political, admirable citizen cannot be let slide into history," he said. READ MORE: New campaign hopes to tackle 'dire' rental vacancy rates "Alwyn Johnson is owed an apology and due compensation." Dr Brown said Premier Peter Gutwein should review the case. A state government spokesperson said Mr Gutwein had responded directly to Mr Johnson when the matter was raised with him in November 2020. "Mr Johnson has also raised these issues with previous premiers, who have also carefully considered the issues raised and responded accordingly," they said. "Given the extensive history of the case, the issues raised have already been comprehensively addressed." What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7GTjPNqfZtZ9DDgM7sVkPJ/9d5bdcb4-8a1a-466f-8a2d-bd07bdeed6a9.jpg/r1_75_4197_2446_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg