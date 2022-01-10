coronavirus,

Parents with children aged 5 to 11 have begun booking COVID-19 vaccines after the group became eligible on Monday. READ MORE: Government's categorisation of Omicron differs from WHO Launceston mother of two, Catherine Attenborrow said she booked her six-year-old son in for his first shot, driven by confidence in the vaccine and concerns over the long term health issues associated with COVID-19. "Because there are so many unknown things about this particular virus, in terms of the long term effects on the autoimmune system and neurological processes and things like that, I just didn't want to take the risk," she said. "With the recommendations that the government and the health department have put out in terms of vaccinating children, we feel very confident with the decision." Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff said vaccine clinics would be providing specific children's doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which was a third of the adult dose. He said the dose was recommended by health authorities as the most effective and safe way to protect children from COVID-19. READ MORE: Driving offences breach suspended sentence Speaking on Monday, State Health Commander Kathrine Morgan-Wicks said just under 50 per cent of eligible children had been booked in for a vaccine. "It's been great to see strong bookings so far, with over 20,000 children booked in over the next few weeks - or 42 per cent of the eligible age group," she said. READ MORE: 'Targeted' ute hit leaves man in hospital Ms Attenborrow said the earliest she was able to secure a booking for her son was mid-January. Mr Rockliff said children participating in the program should have the opportunity to receive at least one dose before school returns. Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137915070/203fce38-924e-4ba6-abc1-b30656a46d1d.jpg/r2_52_1014_624_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg