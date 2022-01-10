news, local-news,

COVID vaccination bookings for children in the North and North-West are well below the state average, Health Department secretary Kathrine Morgan-Wicks has said. The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered to Tasmanian children aged between five and 11 years old on Monday. But Ms Morgan-Wicks said while bookings for this age group were at 40 per cent statewide, just 28 per cent had bookings in the North-West and 34 per cent in the North. READ MORE: Government's categorisation of Omicron differs from WHO She said parents needed to consider giving children the protection of a first dose of the vaccine before school returned next month. Ms Morgan-Wicks said there were 25 special state-run paediatric clinics around Tasmania, including Rocherlea, Scottsdale, George Town and Smithton this week. The state recorded 1218 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, taking the total number of active cases to 7917. READ MORE: Driving offences breach suspended sentence There are 17 people in hospital with the infection, though six of these are being treated for other medical conditions. Premier Peter Gutwein said there were 15,374 rapid antigen tests handed out by health care workers on Sunday and 2251 PCR tests taken. He said 724 people who had contracted COVID had been released from seven-day isolation over the 24 hours leading up to Monday. READ MORE: 'Targeted' ute hit leaves man in hospital Mr Gutwein said one in four people who had COVID in Tasmania had now recovered. The Australian Health Protection Principal Committee has provided high-level advice on measures needed to be taken for schools to reopen. Mr Gutwein said the government would receive advice later in the week on whether students should wear face masks when they return to school. He said there would be no mandate for children to be vaccinated to enter schools. From Thursday, workers who are close contacts of COVID cases though deemed as critical for food and grocery production, manufacturing, logistics and freight will be able to return to their workplaces if they are asymptomatic and return a negative rapid antigen test. Mr Gutwein said this would not extent to workers in retail, front-of-shop or public-facing facilities. He said the same arrangement was under consideration for emergency service workers and workers on ports and the energy and water sectors. Unions Tasmania secretary Jessica Munday said it was unsafe to force close contacts back into work. "Isolating close contacts has been a critical plank of our efforts to slow the spread of COVID and protect the health of the community," she said. "Now the government's plan has clearly failed, they're dropping effective control measures that help keep workers safe." Meanwhile, government minister Guy Barnett confirmed through a press statement on Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. "I have been on leave for the past week so have not been involved in meetings with staff or stakeholders during this time," he said. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7GTjPNqfZtZ9DDgM7sVkPJ/31262144-42fc-4eaa-b750-70e01fbb14d6.JPG/r1_241_4925_3023_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg