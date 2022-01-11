newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Launceston has recorded the second-highest childcare cost in Tasmania for 2021, after the cost of childcare services rose in all states across Australia. According to aggregated data, collated by childcare search and comparison site, Care for Kids, Launceston recorded an average daily price of $120. READ MORE: Government's categorisation of Omicron differs from WHO Care for Kids chief marketing officer Lauren Simpson said the price rise reflected the increasing demand for education and care staff in outer suburbs and regional areas, following an influx of families relocating from the inner city as a result of the pandemic. "Australia's early childhood education and care sector is facing a staffing and skills crisis, and these workforce shortages are most acute in regional and rural areas due to the inability to recruit suitably qualified staff," she said. READ MORE: New campaign hopes to tackle 'dire' rental vacancy rates Australian Childcare Alliance president Paul Mondo said recruiting and retaining staff to the industry had been an ongoing problem that was being exacerbated by COVID. "There's just been a general lack of supply for a number of years, it's not new," he said. "The number of people taking on the qualification and the number of people staying in the sector - once they've received that qualification - continues to decline." READ MORE: 'Targeted' ute hit leaves man in hospital Mr Mondo said there was no silver bullet that would remedy the problem, but said making education and training more accessible was a good place to start. "Ensuring that there is recognition of, and eliminating barriers to taking on study is vital," he said. RTO and childcare provider, Lady Gowrie Tasmania chief executive Mat Rowell said with staffing at a critical level, more positions for staff to train through RTOs would help reduce the demand. "One of the things that the government can do is release more places in this industry, so that we can train more people in the industry as well," he said. READ MORE: Driving offences breach suspended sentence A spokesperson for Skills, Training and Workforce Growth Minister Sarah Courtney said the government was in its sixth year of funding the Early Years and School Age Care Workforce Plan for Tasmania. They said TasTAFE offered several nationally-recognised qualifications in early childhood education at campuses in Launceston, Burnie and Hobart. "The Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care provides training for people seeking to enter an early childhood education and care role," they said. They said the Tasmanian government was engaged, with other states and territories, as well as the Commonwealth government to develop a National Workforce Strategy - which was in its final stages of development. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

