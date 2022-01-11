newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A national push to increase the number of shearing shed workers has made its way across the Bass Strait. To combat the growing demand for shearers, Primary Employers Tasmania created a registered training organisation that could deliver accredited competency-based training in Tasmania, in the hope that schools across the state would encourage students to explore the profession as a potential career path. Set to teach these students, or anyone else interested in learning how to sheer, is senior national wool handling award winner and wool handling trainer, Petrisse Leckie. Ms Leckie has more than a decade of experience in shearing sheds, as well as judging wool handling around Australia, and now, after signing on with Primary Employers Tasmania, in collaboration with Australian Wool Innovation, she's locking in appointments to visit shearing sheds across the state to share her knowledge. READ MORE: Government's categorisation of Omicron differs from WHO "This is an amazing opportunity for Tasmanian farmers to contact me to come into their sheds, work with their employees and family members, and ensure we maintain high levels of interest and training amongst the next generation of wool industry workers," she said. Ms Leckie's role will primarily focus on providing introductory-level knowledge of the wool harvesting process, such as how to prepare a fleece, parts of the fleece, paddle work and the importance of separating the different types of wool. Late last year, Primary Industries and Water Minister Guy Barnett said Tasmania's sheep and wool industries were continuing to perform well and remained an important part of the plan to grow the value of Tasmania's agriculture to $10 billion by 2050. READ MORE: Driving offences breach suspended sentence However, according to various professionals in the field, the industry, like many others, has encountered "major problems" as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Project Manager for the Workforce Development Project at Primary Employers Tasmania Locky West said Australia's reliance on shearers from New Zealand, at least 500 of whom cross the Tasman each spring to assist in the shearing season, was exposed when the pandemic hit and made travelling difficult. "Even now, after restrictions have eased and rules have changed, the prospect of having to quarantine when arriving in Australia, and again when returning to New Zealand, put off a lot of Kiwi shearers, and stopped them from coming over for the season," he said. READ MORE: 'Targeted' ute hit leaves man in hospital Part of Mr West's job was to address the recruitment, training and retention of shearers, as well as other staff within the industry. "By interacting with a large number of shearers and conducting various surveys, it became clear that there was a lack of specific wool handling training," he said. Australian Wool Innovation training manager Craig French didn't believe COVID-19 was entirely to blame for what he referred to as "staff pressure" rather than "shearer shortages". READ MORE: New campaign hopes to tackle 'dire' rental vacancy rates "When significant drought subsided a few years ago, stock numbers were very low, and since then, growers have been building their flocks back to a more sustainable level," he said. On top of that, Mr French said that a good season had led to better lamb survivability, which resulted in a six per cent increase in sheep numbers last year, with the same number expected for this year. Simply put, more sheep means more shearing. "Needing more staff than usual is a good problem to have and will be beneficial in the future, but for the short-term, we obviously need to get the sheep shorn," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

