On face value, Victorian raider Willie Go West made Tasmania's best pacers look ordinary with the ease of his win in the $40,000 Hobart Cup on Sunday night. But, on fact and figures, they probably couldn't have got much closer to the Dean Braun-trained five-year-old given the time that he recorded. His 1:57.5 mile rate for the 2579m broke the track record shared by two of the best horses ever to race at Elwick. Blacks A Fake and Flashing Red both went 1:57.6 while winning their heats of the Inter-Dominion in March 2006. Both were genuine superstars at a time when you had to earn that title in harness racing - Blacks A Fake is the only four-time Inter-Dominion final winner in history and Flashing Red won 38 races and $2 million. Interestingly, Blacks A Fake only had to run 1:58.3 to win the richest-ever Inter-Dominion final a week later. Considering that Willie Go West found the front without too much bother on Sunday night and wasn't really pressured from that point on, it's not surprising that he beat Tasmania's four best pacers - who all started off the second row - by considerable margins. Cool Water Paddy was 20m in arrears, Ryley Major 36m, Lip Reader 49m and The Shallows 56m. Braun, a regular visitor to Tasmania over many years, politely stated after the race that Willie Go West "did look to have a bit on" his local rivals. He said his only real concern had been whether a false start might have unsettled the gelding. It didn't and the fact that Braun later revealed he would be targeting next month's $500,000 A G Hunter Cup at Melton, made what happened thereafter very much predictable. The fate of the Scottsdale Cup meeting postponed last Friday night due to forecast thunderstorms and COVID issues with staff may be known within the next 24 hours. Tasracing is still liaising with North Eastern Pacing Club officials on what they want to do. The options are to abandon the meeting, reschedule it for their home track or reschedule it for Mowbray. If the club doesn't want to be involved, Tasracing will simply add a replacement meeting to the calendar at a date and venue to be decided. The future of the King Island meeting postponed on Saturday because of COVID issues within the local community is more complex but may also become clearer in the next day or two. The island's most successful trainer Jim Taylor told the racing. com web site he had doubts about the final three meetings of the season going ahead. Taylor said: "It's just about getting to the stage (where) we will just have to can it for the year, I think." Apprentice Erica Byrne Burke will miss the next two meetings at Mowbray after pleading guilty to a careless riding charge. Byrne Burke allowed Hamogany to shift ground in the home straight while winning at Longford on New Year's Day, causing significant interference to Nev's Boy. She was allowed to defer the penalty for a week and will miss the Mowbray meetings on Friday night and Wednesday week. Byrne Burke also copped a $500 fine at Longford for failing to weigh-in after finishing fourth on Night Missile. Although it impacted on betting, as the horse was disqualified from fourth place, stewards said the difficulties experienced on the day with jockeys' facilities was a mitigating factor. Siggy Carr escaped with a severe reprimand for careless riding on runner-up The Inevitable in the Tasmanian Stakes at Elwick on Friday. The Inevitable shifted in at the 100m, causing Brinktop Lad (fourth) to be badly checked. Stewards said that in not issuing a harsher penalty, they had taken into account that the winner Lim's Cruiser had contributed by marginally shifting out.

