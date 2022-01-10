news, local-news,

The number of active COVID cases in the state has risen, while total case numbers recorded a decline in the past 24 hours. The state recorded 1218 total new cases, 188 down on the previous day, while active cases in Tasmania rose by 408, to 7917 since Sunday. Eight-hundred-twenty-one positive cases were recorded through rapid antigen tests, with 397 confirmed through PCR testing. READ MORE: Government's categorisation of Omicron differs from WHO The Department of Health also confirmed state distribution centres had provided about 15 300 RATs in the past 24 hours. Case management for positive cases continues to remain steady with patients in the COVID@home program dropping by 32, to 231. People under observation in the state's three community case management facilities also declined by 12, to 55. READ MORE: 'Targeted' ute hit leaves man in hospital Zero patients have been admitted to an intensive care unit, although hospital patients rose from 15 to 17, with the Department of Health advising 11 patients were being treated specifically for COVID-19 symptoms. The DoH confirmed the remaining 6 were being treated for unrelated medical conditions. READ MORE: Driving offences breach suspended sentence The number of people released from isolation rose by 289, to 724 while lab tests declined from 3232 to 2251. More information is available at coronavirus.tas.gov.au Andrew Chounding is The Examiners Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137915070/b24aa410-bd5a-419d-8206-def94159dce6.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg