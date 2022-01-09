sport, local-sport,

Matches at the Burnie Bowls Club were relocated to the indoor centre at the Devonport Country Club on Sunday. In the Bowling Arm Pairs final, Geoff Buchannan and Joe Reissig were victorious 17 shots to five over Vaughan Eaves and Keith Beavis. The earlier semi final had seen Buchannan and Reissig with a comfortable 10 to six win over Owen Preston and Gordon Hurst. Eaves and Beavis had a narrow 15 to 14 win over Tony Lynd and Peter Thow. Meanwhile the field thinned out in the Mixed Open Pairs to four couples following round 16 and the quarter-finals. Quarter-final winners were Rae Simpson and Josh Walker-Davis, Lauren Banks and Michael Sims, Gene and Candice Ayton and Rob and Jess McMullen It was a very even day of competition in the Juniors Statewide Challenge, where Bowls North West took on Bowls South and Bowls North. The matches were relocated indoors at Burnie Bowls Club after the greens were closed due to the weather. Bowls South raced out to win three games in the morning, with Bowls North winning two games and Bowls North West just one game. However in the afternoon, Bowls North West won three games, Bowls North two games and Bowls South just the one game. The end result was all three regions winning four games each.

