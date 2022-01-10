news, local-news,

The annual SteamFest event has been cancelled for 2022 following COVID-19 concerns. Organisers released a statement to say they did not want the Sheffield festival to add the spread of the pandemic, and wanted to protect members and volunteers of the event from exposure to the virus. "Additionally, the risk of having key members of the organising or exhibitor team needing to isolate due to the spread of the disease could compromise the event," they said. READ MORE: Small business owners plead with government as COVID numbers ramp up The March 2022 event would have featured the largest collection of steam rollers ever seen in Tasmania. The committee is planning a smaller get together of steam people and engines once the COVID-19 situation is under control.

