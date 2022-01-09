sport, cricket,

Hobart Hurricanes opener Ben McDermott has revealed the lessons he learnt in a whirlwind year are powering his sensational run in the Big Bash League. The 27-year-old fell just short of his third century of the Big Bash season and fourth of his BBL career as he returned to face his former side the Brisbane Heat. His knock of 93 powered the 'Canes to an eight-wicket win. The form of league's leading run-scorer has prompted calls to see him back in national colours during the summer while the 'Canes are hopeful the opener can spearhead their push into finals. The tours spent in Bangladesh and the West Indies with Australia last year have proven to be the making of the 'Canes opener as he got a taste at international level again. "It hasn't gone my way so far, I've had 17 opportunities and haven't made the most of it yet so these couple of tours just gone were a bit of a struggle for me," he said post-game. "Missing the birth of my daughter and getting injured a couple of times and obviously saw what the conditions were like in Bangladesh, 120 was sort of par so it was conducive to big scores. "I feel like I am a lot better than what I was when I had that opportunity, it'd be interesting to see if I could take this form into that but in saying that those boys have just come off winning World Cup so I don't really see that side changing." READ MORE: Rapid Antigen Test pickup site at Silverdome opens Sharing a changeroom with the likes of proven international stars in Aaron Finch and David Warner has proven instrumental for the 'Canes mainstay. "Everytime you get to play against the best in the world is a good learning curve for you so I've taken a lot out of those experiences with those big players," he said. "David Warner, Aaron Finch, all those guys, [its] a really good learning curve and reaping the rewards so hopefully it can keep going." The Hurricanes are facing the prospect of spending weeks in a Melbourne bubble as Cricket Australia looks to finish the season while battling COVID. READ MORE: Travel-hungry tourists finally make it to Tasmania After spending months on the road with the Australian team which toured overseas away from family, McDermott was unfazed about spending time in the bubble for the rest of the season. It points to a player that has evolved in maturity to become a statesmen of Tasmanian cricket. "Anything we can do for the game to keep the Big Bash going is our responsibility I think," he said. "Yes it's going to be hard, we're going to be away from families, we're going to be locked away in our rooms most of the time so we're just going to have to find a way to get through it. " Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

