news, local-news,

Tasmania Police and Tasmania Fire Service responded to a boat fire at Dora Point Camping Area, Binalong Bay, on Saturday. About 2.30pm, crews attended the scene where a five-metre fibreglass cuddy cab was on alight. Crews extinguished the fire, but the boat was completely destroyed. The boat was anchored at the shore and unattended at the time of the fire. READ MORE: Small business owners plead with government as COVID numbers ramp up Investigations are ongoing, but initial investigations have indicated the fire was deliberately lit. A 21-year-old man suffered minor smoke inhalation while trying to extinguish the fire and he was transported by Ambulance Tasmania to St Helens District Hospital to be monitored. Anyone with information should contact police on 131444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestopperstas.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/6201f28f-4100-4669-af27-7f87ac057eca.jpg/r2_0_737_415_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg