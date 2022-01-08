sport, cricket,

The TCL competition has a new leader, with Longford making the most of Hadspen's misfortune. The Chieftains were washed out against George Town, with Longford going on to defeat Legana by three wickets. Legana broke their batting struggles against the Tigers, making 164 thanks to a quick-fire dig from Simon Youd (58 off 34 balls). Jessie Arnol took 3-42 before his batters shared the load, with skipper Richard Howe (57* off 33 balls) stepping to the front. Aaron Dusautoy (5-42) took some late wickets to put the pressure on but the Tigers saw it through. READ MORE: BBL: Hobart Hurricanes game goes to MCG as part of League's COVID plan ACL's momentum continued with a five-wicket win over Bracknell. Batting first, Bracknell made 151, led by the returning Jeremy Tuson's almost run-a-ball 66 as Blueback Nigel Hurst was the chief destroyer with 4-40. A classy half-century from coach Shaun Woods got his side across the line, finishing with an unbeaten 51 from 54 balls as the ever-improving Brad Morice took 3-38. Evandale Panthers squared their season ledger with Perth, defeating the Demons by 15 runs in a rain-affected match-up. Batting first in the 32-over game, the Panthers made 7-153 despite the absence of the in-form Rickie Wells. READ MORE: Charlie Eastoe leads from the front with century as Raiders win Coach Jonty Manktelow (33* off 35) boosted the total after the platform set by his top order, while Ethan Goldfinch (2-18) was tidy. Brayden Pitcher steered the ship in defeat with 43 off 82 but Evandale's bowlers, led by captain Josh Crase (3-13) were too strong.

