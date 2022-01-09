news, local-news, best, coffee, cafe, Launceston, Tasmania, sweetbrew, archana brammall

Long blacks, short macs, almond milk, oat milk, blend or single origin - the variety on offer for Launceston's coffee lovers is broader than ever and it's still growing. That said, less than ten years ago you'd be hard pressed to find a cafe in the CBD that knew their cold drip from their crema. Back in the early 2010s, when so-called "third-wave" coffee shops were spreading across the US and Europe - bringing with them a new, high-end approach to sourcing, brewing and serving coffee - many Northern Tasmanians were stuck with the standard cup of Joe from the nearest chain cafe. That was until a few aficionados took the leap and began offering the city something different. One of the first in Launceston to make that leap was the now well-known beanhouse, Sweetbrew, which seven-and a half years later still sits at its original location on George Street. For Sweetbrew owner Archana Brammall - who started the cafe as a hole-in-the-wall espresso bar in 2014 - bringing specialty coffee to the city was a risky venture. "We were really the first to weigh and measure and time our coffee - it was still quite a novel idea when we started," Mrs Brammall said. "Our first coffee machine cost $35,000. It was a risk, but a risk backed by our coffee providers who believed in our drive." According to Mrs Brammall, that drive for great coffee has its roots in her childhood home of Ethiopia. "I grew up with coffee all my life. Coffee is king in Ethiopia," she said. While many other parts of the world were first getting to grips with the science and art of caffeine, Mrs Brammall had already experienced the power of coffee culture first hand. "In Ethiopia, we roast our coffee every time we make it. We roast, grind it and brew using a traditional method. Then we serve it up in a little cup - no milk, no sugar," she said. Bringing that cup (pictured) and that same community-led approach to coffee to Launceston didn't just require new equipment though - it also required a team that shared her vision. "A lot of the people we hired early on had no knowledge of coffee when they started - that isn't what we look for - we were trying to find the right people for what we're trying to create. Looking at the coffee scene now, I know we've contributed to some great baristas that are still out there," she added. Seven and a half years later, there are now more than 20 coffee shops within 300 metres of Sweetbrew - evidence enough that Launceston's love for a more sophisticated cuppa has flourished. That said, while Mrs Brammall believes the quality of Sweetbrew's coffee has contributed to the site's success, she doesn't believe that's the only driving factor. In fact, when asked why she thought Sweetbrew had remained a mainstay in the city, amid an ever-changing roster of opening and closing cafes, Mrs Brammall brought it back to her cafe's place in the community. "We have a beautiful community connection and a place for everyone no matter how you feel. If you are happy or sad or just want some fresh air - if you want to be with a new partner or you're breaking up - we have a spot for you here," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150375628/d0ff64ac-a145-4898-829e-6e2d7225a830.jpg/r0_261_5000_3086_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg