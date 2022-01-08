newsletters, editors-pick-list, covid, hospitality

A Wynyard business has made the decision to close its doors for a day after a customer allegedly smashed a window after being asked to wear a mask. The cafe is among a growing number of Coastal businesses closing their doors for COVID related reasons. In a social media post Sweet-Ness Cafe owner Vanessa Bassett said her staff had been shaken by the "traumatic event" on Friday. "A man decided to abuse the staff and then smash our front window today, because he was asked to follow the mandatory rule of putting his mask on," she said in the post. "I want to thank my staff ... they are doing an outstanding job, with all the constant changes, the vigilant cleaning to protect every customer, putting up with disgruntled customers over mask wearing, and I am sorry that you had to [be] put in this position." A Tasmania Police spokesman said police attended a report of a damaged window on Goldie Street about noon on Friday and were following a line of inquiry Ms Bassett thanked the customers that appreciated the measures they were taking to protect the community. "All of us local businesses are just doing what we are told to do, under mandatory rules," she said in the post. "Local business owners and their staff are really doing their absolute best, in the circumstances that we are in at the moment, please respect that." Several business across the Coast have closed their doors on account of COVID. Tourist attraction Hellyers Road Distillery has closed its restaurant and visitor centre temporarily due to a COVID instance. Devonport restaurant Mr.Wok N Roll announced on social media it would close from Friday to Tuesday. "After the Tasmania border opened, COVID-19 is spreading fast in our community. Not only for our staff and customers safety but also, we are very short-staffed," they said on social media." Business Northwest's Justin McErlain said a variety of businesses were finding it very difficult in the current climate with staffing a "major issue" and gaps being difficult to fill.

