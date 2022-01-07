Police at at the scene of a motor vehicle break down blocking traffic
Local News
Police are currently at the scene of a motor vehicle broken down at Perth on the Midland Highway.
The vehicle is currently blocking a lane near the Illawara turn off causing a hazard.
Motorists are asked to exercise caution in the area.
More information to come.
