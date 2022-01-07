news, local-news,

Police are currently at the scene of a motor vehicle broken down at Perth on the Midland Highway. The vehicle is currently blocking a lane near the Illawara turn off causing a hazard. Motorists are asked to exercise caution in the area. More information to come.

