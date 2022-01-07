news, local-news, burger junkie, saint john, craft beer, bar, covid-19, closed, business, Launceston

As COVID-19 cases continue to climb, hospitality venues all over Launceston are being hit with substantial staff shortages, forcing their capacity to stay open into question. One of those venues is Burger Junkie on St John Street, which closed its doors to sit-in customers yesterday following about a dozen of its staff entering isolation. READ MORE: Radiation treatment rescheduled following LGH fire Co-owner Cameron Gallagher said luckily the eatery's staff were taking a break over the holidays when they came in contact with now-confirmed cases. "The break meant they didn't come in, which has been really helpful. A lot of our staff are cross-trained so we're just trying to stay open as long as possible," he said. READ MORE: Launceston watchmaker Raymond Watson leaves shining legacy With the venue now only open for takeaway at least next week, Mr Gallagher has needed to pivot staff roles to continue employing those that can work. "We run our own takeaway service so staff that can't work in-house can be used as delivery drivers," he said. Down the road at Saint John Craft Beer Bar, manager James Pearson is also navigating a worker shortage after several of the venue's staff tested positive. To protect their remaining staff, the venue has removed at-the-bar seating and placed QR codes on the tables for contactless ordering. "We wouldn't be classed as close contacts, but we don't want to catch it off someone eating or drinking at the bar with their mask off. It's a shame - one of the best things about this place is the community feel and chatting to people," he said. READ MORE: First wave: COVID to become 'endemic' in Tasmania In a Tasmanian Hospitality Association survey of 100 businesses and more than 2000 staff, 65 per cent of hospitality employees had missed work due to contracting the virus or having to isolate themselves. In the same survey, business turnover was 25 to 50 per cent down for more than two thirds of respondents. Consequently, the THA has called on the state government to consider financial support for businesses who have been forced to pause trading due to a lack of available staff.

