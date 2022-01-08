sport, cricket,

The Greater Northern Raiders men's and women's sides will return to centre wicket with some new additions as their sides also manage the new reality of COVID in 2022. The men's Raiders side are missing some key figures with COVID-19 which will see the likes of Westbury's Nathan Parkin and South Launceston's Angus Foster are called into the squad. Despite the murky situation heading into the 2022 opener, Raiders men's captain Oliver Wood, who will miss the game through COVID, said the uncertainty had bought the squad closer. READ MORE: More than 50 health service staff in North COVID-positive Whether it was buying a coffee or offering a helping hand, the Raiders squad have been looking out for each other. "I think all the boys are raring to go and I think especially in a time like this when there's uncertainty it's almost more important for the guys to get back out there," he said. "Our group has become a lot tighter this year as well because there's been a real body of work in getting guys really invested in our program in the last 18 months. "At the moment we know that different people are going through different things with isolations and whatever else but that's the great thing about sport is that we're all there for each other and helping when needed." The Raiders men's side will play South Hobart Sandy Bay as the top two sides in the competition face-off. READ MORE: First wave: COVID to become 'endemic' in Tasmania South Hobart have a side packed with the likes of South Australian representative Cameron Valente and former Australian Test player Alex Doolan named for this weekend. Wood pointed to incoming duo Foster and Parkin as ones to watch this weekend. Parkin sits comfortably towards the top of the Cricket North run-scorers with some controlled displays from the top. Notably, the Westbury opener carried his bat with 89* against Launceston. Foster captured the attention of cricket onlookers when he blasted 145 runs from just 109 balls against Devonport this season. "It's a great opportunity for them to come in, Nathan I think averages [45] for Westbury before Christmas and Angus scored a really big hundred, he's been a talented player we've known about for a little while," Wood said. "One to look out for as well is Sam O'Mahony, I think he's had a really good season so far we've seen what he can do with the bat but he'll get an increased opportunity with the ball. "Whenever we get a chance to go against [SHSB] with some of the names they've got, it's brilliant for our group and good to see where you're at." The Raiders women's side are also juggling their squad due to COVID-enforced omissions and injury heading into their game against North Hobart. If the task was not big enough for the CTPL's second-placed one-day side, North Hobart are calling on Australian internationals Molly Strano, Nicola Carey and Elyse Villani. "We'll back our side in and they've got some good players in the opposition, it's not often three international players come into the side but we have to control what we can control," Raiders women's coach Darren Simmonds said. "It's about what we do because we can control what we do, you don't think too much about the opposition. "If we can take care of business, stick to what we do really well, execute our skills and give a good account of ourselves hopefully that is enough to come away with the win." The Raiders will call upon Sasha Lowry and Kate Chaplin in with the likes of Emma Manix-Geeves, Caitlyn Webster, Belinda Vakawera and Corrine Hall unavailable. "They've been 12th player for us on a lot of games this year and they've traveled to Hobart, traveled to Launceston without playing so I am really excited to see them get an opportunity," Simmonds said. "They're certainly up to the task, Sasha kept early in the season when [Manix-Geeves] was unavailable through injury and kept terrifically well and she's been batting really well too." Raiders men's side play January 8 while Raiders women play January 9. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125008235/103b5cbd-1c76-4667-88c4-27c26a27c5da.jpg/r0_149_2925_1802_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg