A King Island doctor has praised the quick response of the community after 60 COVID cases were reported on the island. With the community highly vaccinated, Ochre Medical Centre King Island doctor Ann Buchan said that had helped with the response. "A vast majority of the community have had two doses and many of had three and I think that has helped us with the process," she said. "Our experience talking to people who have have tested positive is that they feel absolutely dreadful for three or four days but they don't feel bad enough to go to hospital. "They are isolating from their children, partners and other members of their family where they can. "The stories we are hearing are suggesting it is behaving like a classic viral illness." The residents that have tested positive are well enough to manage it at home.