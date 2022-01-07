news, local-news,

Stage 2 water restrictions will begin in Whitemark on Flinders Island from Saturday, January 15 until Saturday April 30. The restrictions will be in place to ensure the community has a continuous water supply during the Henderson Dam upgrade. A 50 per cent reduction in non-essential water consumption is expected from the restrictions. READ MORE: Radiation treatment rescheduled following LGH fire TasWater asset management services general manager Matt Derbyshire said he hoped the community understood the situation. "The Whitemark water supply is operating with a reduced volume of water in storage due to the Henderson Dam upgrade, which will continue over the summer period," Mr Derbyshire said. "We are seeking the community's support to ensure that water restrictions lead to a reduction in demand to maintain water security for the island." The Henderson Dam project work will increase storage capacity and safety. TasWater has supplemented the water supply by installing a sea water reverse osmosis plant at Lady Barron as a temporary measure. "We appreciate the ongoing support of Whitemark residents throughout the duration of the project, and their assistance in conserving water," Mr Derbyshire said. Stage 2 restrictions means garden watering is restricted to allocated days for two hours in the morning and two hours in the evening. Handheld hoses, buckets and watering cans can be used at any time. Hosing down paths, driveways and paved areas is not allowed at any time. READ MORE: Launceston watchmaker Raymond Watson leaves shining legacy The cleaning of cars using a bucket and commercial car washes can be used at any time. People with swimming pools can refill existing pools up to 2000 litres, with an approved exemption needed over 2000 litres. Pools and spas can only be topped up with a hand-held hose fitted with a trigger nozzle, a bucket or an automatic water top-up device for 15 minutes per day. All properties may water on the 31st of any month or the 29th of February. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

