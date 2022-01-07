news, local-news,

With COVID case numbers increasing so too are the incidents of verbal and physical attacks on traffic controllers at testing sites across Tasmania. ATC Traffic State operations manager Jake Vlasveld said that it was disappointing to see people attacking company workers for doing their job. "We have seen that people are getting frustrating waiting in lines are are taking out their anger on our traffic control workers," he said. "We have had occurrences where traffic controllers have been ran at, had things thrown at them, all kinds of not nice behaviour and its just getting beyond a joke now, we are all out trying to do the job to the best of our ability. A driver deliberately drove at one of the traffic controllers this week. Behaviour like this is absolutely terrifying and it's got to stop. READ MORE: More than 50 health service staff in North COVID-positive "With what's happening in terms of COVID, it's not the traffic controllers fault, it's not ones fault. Everyone is just trying to do what they can with the cards they are dealt so it's sad to see this happening." Mr Vlasveld said the company has been at the testing sites since the start of the pandemic started in early 2020 and has noticed that events like this are getting worse. "I know this is a frustrating time for everyone, but this isn't helping and isn't going to make the situation any better," he said. In response to this the Civil Contractors Federation is urging Tasmanians to treat traffic controllers at drive-thru COVID testing sites with respect, with chief executive Rachael Matheson saying the behaviour was unacceptable. READ MORE: First wave: COVID to become 'endemic' in Tasmania "Our members are doing their absolute best to manage queues in drive thru testing sites, but the simple reality is there's massive demand for tests at the moment and only limited resources," she said. "Traffic controllers are doing a very difficult, stressful job and deserve our respect and patience." Mr Vlasled said the message was simple. "Our job is to manage the traffic. We have no control over waiting times for the tests, or how long test results take," he said. "Please be patient and have some respect for traffic controllers. "Everyone working on the testing sites are just trying to do their best." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146432937/46afaf4b-f79a-43d1-87f8-59f246c20a73.jpg/r0_214_4200_2587_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg