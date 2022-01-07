Police and emergency services attend George Town crash
Local News
Police and emergency services are responding to a single-vehicle crash at Parish Crescent, George Town.
A person is receiving medical treatment at the scene.
Motorists have been asked to avoid the area until it is cleared.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark www.examiner.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter: @examineronline
- Follow us on Instagram: @examineronline
- Follow us on Google News: The Examiner