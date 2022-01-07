news, local-news,

Latest A man has died in a single-vehicle crash at Parish Crescent, George Town. At about 2pm on Friday, police and emergency services responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash at George Town. Medical assistance was provided to the man, however he died at the scene. Police will prepare a report for the Coroner. Earlier Police and emergency services are responding to a single-vehicle crash at Parish Crescent, George Town. A person is receiving medical treatment at the scene. Motorists have been asked to avoid the area until it is cleared.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/e541d447-538f-44ef-b71d-a14f99ff9a84.JPG/r1_25_499_306_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg